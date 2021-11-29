Ernakulam (Kerala): Kochi Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Tamil Nadu minister Vijaya Bhaskar in relation to a gold deal with a prominent Kerala Jewellery group.

The jewellery group had filed a police complaint against Vijaya Bhaskar, alleging that he had not paid money after purchasing jewellery from them. Police had registered a case in this regard.

A woman from Alappuzha is suspected to be the middle agent in the deal. ED would decide whether to book a case against her or not after a preliminary round of investigation, sources said.

Vijaya Bhaskar, former health minister and AIADMK leader, is already facing several cases in Tamil Nadu with regard to disproportionate assets that he had acquired during his tenure as the minister.

