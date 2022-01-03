Thrissur: The Hundials of Guruvayur temple seem to be a dumping ground for outdated currency notes as, in the last five years, the temple recorded a receipt of Rs. 1.35 crores worth outdated currencies. The trend continues and the Guruvayur Devaswom Board members are in limbo, not knowing what to do with these currency notes.

On Saturday, the temple authorities got 36 notes of Rs. 1000 denomination and 57 notes of Rs. 500 denomination, taking the value to Rs. 64,000. Devaswom Board authorities said devotees are dumbing these notes, which has no value, in the hundials ever since the demonetisation happened.

The authorities of the temple are held up with the money with no clue on the further action to be taken regarding this.

Guruvayur temple has reported that their hundial collection for December was Rs. 5,51,64,436. Apart from cash, the temple also had received 4.135 kg gold and 11.260 silver.

