Kottayam (Kerala): Travancore Devaswom Board requested Lord Ayyappa devotees to refrain from visiting Sabarimala Temple on October 17 and 18 in view of the continuing heavy rainfall in the state, especially in the Pathanamthitta district and the dangerously high water level in the Pamba river.

Shutters of Maniyar Dam in Pathanamthitta district opened after an increase in the water level of the reservoir due to heavy rainfall, followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has reached the Kottayam collectorate to take stock of the rain situation in the district.

Meanwhile, the central forces teams including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two Army and two Defence Service Corps (DSC) teams have been deployed in the south and central parts of Kerala. In view of a red alert issued in five districts of Kerala, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has gone up in readiness for assisting local administration in rescue operations, informed sources in the SNC on Saturday.

According to sources, the helicopters are also ready to be deployed once the weather is conducive for air operations.

Seven people lost their lives so far in the heavy rains that devastated Kerala, two occupants including a girl child were killed after their car was washed away in flash floods in Kanjar in Idukki. District administration sources said three of the 13 trapped in the landslide were found dead in Kottayam.

Chief Minister's office has asked people to be extra cautious for the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are caused by a low-pressure formation at the Arabian Sea. South and Central Kerala are now experiencing heavy rains and Northern Kerala districts would also get heavy rains within the next 24 hours.

Water levels in rivers are going up and water is being released from some dams. The meteorological department has issued a red alert in six districts and an orange alert in six others, warning heavy to very heavy rains. A red alert has been issued at Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam, and Eranakulam districts, which are already witnessing heavy rains and floods. Orange alert is at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The government has warned people against getting into water bodies and has banned night travel in high ranges. The government has also asked people to avoid unnecessary travel to high-range areas.

People living near dams and rivers should be extra cautious and should follow the directions of the authorities.

Chief Minister had convened a meeting of the higher officials and has reviewed the situation. Control rooms have been opened in all district headquarters for public support.

Heavy rains continue to pound many districts in Kerala almost disconnecting the high ranges in Southern districts. Landslides and flooding have been reported in several places. Major landslides are reported in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts. The meteorological department has warned of heavier rains in Northern Kerala also by Saturday evening.

Flooding is reported in many low-lying places in Thiruvananthapuram. Roads in high ranges are blocked due to landslides. The Thenmala dam shutters have been lifted as the water levels rose to danger levels. Many dams in the state, especially in Pathanamthitta are getting filled up and would be opened up if the rain persists. In the Kollam district, major roads connecting to the high ranges are blocked. Road cave-ins reported at Anjal- Ayur Road. Warnings have been issued in areas that are prone to landslides.

Announcements were made by the district administration for people living near riversides and asked them to move to safer locations. Eerattupettah-Kanjirapalli roads in Kottayam are blocked due to floods. Small water canals are overflowing, inundating many areas. Landslides are reported in Koottikkal and Poonjar areas. The water level in the Manimala and Meenachil rivers are in spate. Vehicular traffic is banned on roads in high ranges.

Heavy rains are continuing in Alappuzha and Idukki and Kuttanad, which is always prone to severe flooding, is also getting heavy rains. Water flows into the Idukki dam is also increasing. Thrissur district administration has issued a warning to people living in the coastal areas and near rivers in the district. Extra caution is being issued to people living near the Chalakkudi river, the area which was the worst affected during the 2018 floods.

In Ernakulam, houses and shops situated in Angamali and Kaladi towns are inundated. Revenue Minister convened a meeting with the district administration to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister's Office also has issued a warning, stating that the low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea could get severe and people should exercise caution.

