Kochi: The Crime Branch police, probing the 2017 actress abduction case in which actor Dileep is the prime accused, on Tuesday filed a petition before the trial court seeking cancellation of his bail. Already a few rounds of discussion had taken place between the probe and the legal teams following which the application was filed. The probe team reportedly has enough evidence to prove how Dileep, who secured a bail after spending two months in jail in 2017, violated the conditions of bail by trying to thwart the investigation of the case in various ways.

In the past few months, the case has taken numerous twists and turns. In December, a fresh case was registered against the actor and his close associates based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who was probing the abduction case. And in this case, it was after several rounds of hearing that he got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, last month. The fresh development has come at a time when the probe team is to set to call the actor's wife Kavya Madhavan for questioning and confusion arose when she said since she is only a witness, the probe team can come to her house and take the statement, which the probe team refused.

IANS

