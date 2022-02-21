Kannur (Kerala): A worker of Communist Party Marxist (CPM) was hacked to death at Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kuniyil Haridasan. Haridas who was a fisherman was murdered at 2 am on Monday while returning from work.

Though he was rushed to the hospital immediately, he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the CPM has alleged that the RSS activists are behind the murder. The CPM has declared a hartal in Thalassery Municipality and New Mahe panchayat on Monday as a mark of protest.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.