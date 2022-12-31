Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has decided to bring MLA Saji Cheriyan back into the cabinet, a move which was criticised by the Congress which said on Saturday the Left party ought to have waited for the final outcome of the case against him before taking a decision.

Cheriyan, in July, had resigned from the cabinet over his alleged remarks against the Constitution during a speech in the Pathanamthitta district and the lodging of a criminal case against him in connection with that. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Saturday confirmed that the state secretariat of the party, a day ago, took the decision to bring Cheriyan back into the cabinet.

"All that remains is for the Chief Minister and the Governor to decide on a date for the oath-taking ceremony," Govindan told reporters.

He also claimed that "all decisions" have come from the court in connection with the issue and nothing more remains to happen. On the other hand, senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan said that the Chief Minister's decision to bring back Cheriyan into the cabinet was "wrong" as the government ought to have waited for the court's order in the criminal case against the former minister.

"It is not right. He (Cheriyan) did not criticise the Constitution, he insulted it. Without waiting for the court's decision, the Marxist party arbitrarily decided to bring him back into the cabinet," he claimed. The Congress leader told reporters that if someone else moves court against Cheriyan, there could be a situation where he would have to resign again and that would not bode well for the Left government.

Meanwhile, Cheriyan told reporters he was unaware of any decision of the CPI(M) state secretariat to reinstate him as a minister.

While the criminal case was pending adjudication, the Kerala High Court on December 8 dismissed two pleas seeking a declaration that he was not entitled to hold the office of MLA in view of his speech.

The high court said no provision could be found in the Representation of People Act, 1951 to disqualify the MLA. The speech had created a political row in the state with the proceedings of the state Assembly being suspended for a day due to protests by the opposition demanding that Cheriyan resign or be sacked and finally resulted in his resignation from his cabinet post on July 6. (PTI)