Trivandrum: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran (22), who became the youngest mayor ever in the country, is tying the knot with the youngest MLA in the present Kerala Assembly, Sachin Dev (28).

The MLA's family has officially confirmed the news saying that both the families have agreed to the proposal and the marriage would be solemnised after one month. Arya and Dev, who now represent the Balussery Assembly constituency, have been friends from the days when they worked together in Balasangam and the Students Federation of India (SFI). Arya created history when CPM decided to field her in the local body polls from Thiruvananthapuram and then elect her as the Mayor of the city.

She was a student at the All Saints College when she contested in the election. It was the first time Dev contested in an Assembly election and Arya in a local body election. Dev later got a ticket to contest in the Assembly polls when he was the State Secretary of SFI.

He won the battle from the Balussery constituency against the celebrity candidate, movie actor, Dharmajan Bolgatti. Dev is a native of Nellikode, Kozhikode, and is the National Joint Secretary of SFI. Arya Rajendran belongs to Mudavanmukal in Tiruvananthapuram.

Before becoming the Mayor, she was the state president of Balasangam and a member of the SFI state committee. She is presently a member of the Chala area committee.

