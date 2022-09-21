Kochi (Kerala) : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders including Sachin Pilot resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kochi as the march entered its 14th day on Wednesday.

The leaders, who camped in the Kochi district, started the yatra at 6.45 am from Madavana from where the leaders will walk 13 km in the morning till Edapally.

Gandhi started his day by paying tributes to spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru."An inspiring start to the day. Offered my tributes to the great spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru whose teachings of equality are key to the idea of #BharatJodoYatra," Gandhi tweeted.

Party's Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh informed that Sachin Pilot joined the yatra today.

"Day 14 of #BharatJodoYatra started with @RahulGandhi paying floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru. The padayatra started at 6:45am from Madavana and the Yatris will be walking 13 kms in the morning till Edapally. @SachinPilot joined the Yatra today," Ramesh tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party workers, followers and masses will be in the southern state of Kerala for 18 days. The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state in the upcoming 11 days.