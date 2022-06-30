Palakkad(Kerala): A college student succumbed to rabies infection despite taking necessary vaccination at Mankara in this north Kerala district on Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old girl, identified as Sreelekshmi, was bitten by her nieghbour's dog while she was on her way to college.

She took all necessary vaccinations as prescribed by the doctors soon after the dog bite, the police said quoting her relatives. She had reportedly suffered the bite while going to college on May 30. The girl did not show any symptoms in the initial days.

When she had started showing symptoms of rabies infection a few days ago, she was first rushed to a private hospital here and then to Thrissur Government Medical College with high fever. She died at the hospital not responding to the treatment earlier today.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George directed the state Health Director to carry out a probe and submit a report on the incident. A detailed probe would be carried out after forming a rapid response team under the district surveillance officer here, an official statement said.