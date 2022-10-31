Chennai: Selvaraj, son of R Padma, one of the two woman victims in the Pathanamthitta human sacrifice case has alleged the Kerala Government is not taking his plea for obtaining the mortal remains of his mother seriously. Selvaraj, a resident of Dharmapuri in TN, is now seeking a DNA test to be conducted immediately so as to hand over the body of his mother to him at the earliest.

"I have met Kerala Chief Minister twice. He is not taking the case seriously. Even after filing a complaint, the officials are not helping us. DNA test should be done and the dead body should be released soon", said Selvaraj. "I don't have ability to pay for a lawyer for the case. It is not even possible to perform the last rites of my mother. Already lost over Rs 60,000 to stay in Kerala. I also lost my job due to pursuing the case," he told media.

Narrating his woes ever since the human sacrifice incident, Selvaraj said: "We came from Tamil Nadu & are suffering in Kerala. After the death of my mother, there was no help from govt. I am sure that the killers of my mother will commit these types of crimes when they come out (of jail)."

Selvaraj and his relatives have sought the intervention of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Chief Ministers in obtaining her mortal remains for conducting the last rites. The stay in Kerala is becoming too painful emotionally and financially unmanageable, he said. His mother Padma, a daily wage earner, went missing on September 26 and a missing person complaint was filed with the Kadavanthra police in Kochi the following day.

Selvaraj has been trying to obtain his mother's mortal remains to perform the last rites in their native Errappatti village of Pennagaram taluk in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. "Me and my relatives have been staying in Ernakulam (Kerala) from September 27. We have not been given her body which is still in the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Here, there's no food to eat, no accommodation and no one to help us," Selvaraj said.

In the human sacrifice case, while Padma was murdered in the last week of September, the other victim Rosli was killed in June. The accused Shafi alias Rasheed of Perumbavur in Ernakulam and a couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila of Elanthoor were arrested. "Already, we have been staying in Kerala for the last one month. The little money we had in hand dwindled and we are finding it difficult to manage without work," Selvaraj said.