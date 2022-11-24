Kozhikode (Kerala): Child marriage has been reported in Kozhikode. Police registered a case against the families of the groom and the bride. A case has also been registered against the groom. Based on a complaint from the Child Protection Officer, police initiated an initial inquiry and registered a case against the accused families for conducting the marriage of a 17-year-old girl at Kuttikattoor, in Kozhikode. Police said the wedding took place on November 18. The bridegroom and his family belonged to Peringathur in Kannur and the girl's family hail from Kuttikattoor.

