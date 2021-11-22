Thiruvananthapuram: The DNA samples of Anupama S Chandran and her husband Ajith were collected at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology here on Monday. After giving the samples, Anupama said that she hopes everything would go well. However, she cast doubt of foul play in the collection of the DNA sample from the child. "How do I know whether the sample collected belongs to my child," she asked. “The sample collection was not filmed. Only some photographs were taken," she said.

It is learnt that the test results will be out in the next couple of days. Earlier, experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology visited 'Nirmala Shishubhavan' and collected samples of the child.

The special team, appointed by the District Child Welfare Committee, brought the child to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

He was adopted by a couple in Andhra Pradesh. The baby is currently under the safe custody of the Nirmala Shishubhavan in Kunnukuzhi. The DNA test results are crucial in the case.

Meanwhile, Anupama had accused that her parents had given away her newborn baby born out of wedlock for adoption without her consent.