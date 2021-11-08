Chennai: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected flood-affected areas and provided relief material to affected people in Chennai. The Chief Minister appointed 15 IAS officials to monitor relief work in 15 corporation zones.

Rains continued to lash Chennai and other regions, including northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, while authorities disconnected power supply in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure. Chennai and other northern districts, including Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore, witnessed mild to moderate and intermittent rains since early Monday.

In addition, 200 special monsoon medical camps were organised and 3,776 people received medical assistance. As per corporation officials, a total of 152 fever cases, 165 cases related to skin infections and over 2,600 other cases were treated.

In the wake of floods, the government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9. As per the Meteorological department a cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form by November 9. Widespread rainfall for at least the upcoming three days has been estimated. Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains from Saturday morning.

