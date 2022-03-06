Kasaragod (Kerala): Good news for the commuters in Kerala's Kasaragod as the bus services in the district are going digital. After which, the passengers won't need any cash to travel in the buses anymore, instead, they can use the pre-charged 'Chalo travel card'. A passenger can pay Rs 30 towards the card charges and can recharge them for Rs 10 to Rs 3,000 afterwards.

A 10 per cent discount is also offered to the passengers, who use this card.

To use the card services, the passengers can tap the card on the machines installed on the bus to pay for the tickets. A total of 95 private buses in Kasaragod will have this facility in the first phase. Machines are already installed in 70 buses.

This card can also be used as a digital wallet. Bus conductors feel that this facility would help them overcome the coin shortage. The buses that offer this facility would have a GPS and camera that is connected to the Chalo App. The passenger could track their buses and timings using the Chalo app.

