Kannur(Kerala): Kerala police on Saturday arrested a man for brutally assaulting his one-year-old step-child at Kelakam in Kannur. According to the police, they have registered a case against the stepfather under the Juvenile Justice Act while the mother was also booked for not stopping her husband from attacking the child.

The baby's grandmother said that the toddler was brutally assaulted by the stepfather for urinating in the house. She added that the stepfather also threatened to kill the child. The baby suffered injuries on the head, face and shoulder and was rushed to Peravoor hospital by her grandfather and grandmother.

After the preliminary examination, the hospital authorities informed the police after realising that the injuries had occurred from a brutal assault. According to doctors, the child was stable.

READ: Baby girl killed by grandmother's lover in Kochi