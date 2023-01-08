Thrissur: A fascinating sight awaited all guests waiting at a reception hall in north Karamuck in Kerala's Thrissur district on Saturday as the bride and groom arrived at the reception venue on an oil tanker. Unconventional to say the least, the heavy 10-wheeler is the vehicle of choice for Delisha and Hanson, both tanker drivers by profession. The former, a resident of Manalur, who drove to the hall, operates in the Gulf as a professional tanker driver. Speaking about her profession, Delisha informed that she picked up the habit from her father.

"I wanted to become a tanker driver, like my father, when I accompanied him in my spare time," she informed. Delisha said that after acquiring a driving licence, she started doing the run to fetch petrol from Kochi and delivering it to the Malappuram pump. She received a job offer later to work in the Gulf, and subsequently met Hanson, who was also employed there as a tanker driver for a German company. The two families subsequently met and arranged the marriage.

A dedication ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon at St Anthony's Church in north Karamuck. After the ceremony, the newlyweds arrived in a tanker and reached the hall by taking photos with the people concerned.