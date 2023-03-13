Kannur (Kerala) : A BJP worker and his wife were injured when an explosion occurred at their house in Kakkayangad of Kannur area, Kerala. The injured persons were identified as Santhosh and his wife Lasitha. The explosion took place in the kitchen area behind the house. The explosion allegedly took place while an explosive device was being made, sources said.

The bomb squad and forensic experts examined the blast site today. Locals said that the vibrations under the impact of the explosion were felt over a radius of three kilometres. Santhosh's hand was injured. Following the explosion, the police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. At the time of the blast, Santosh's mother and children were in another room in the house, so a major accident was avoided.

Locals said that a similar incident had happened before. They also said that Santosh's fingers were cut off that day. The police have set up security around the house where the explosion took place. The CPM workers and BJP workers gathered in the area after getting the information about the blast, which led to a tense situation.

Police security has been beefed up in the area due to the ongoing tension. Sunny Joseph MLA and DCC President Martin George demanded a thorough investigation into the blast. The incident happened last night. The footage of the house where the explosion took place began being circulated on social media late at night. The Police are gathering details about the cause of the blast. They are probing to find out whether the family members of the victims were involved in making the explosives.