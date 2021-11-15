Palakkad (Kerala): A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was hacked to death in broad daylight at Kinassery, Mambaram in Palakkad on Monday. The assailants, who came in a car, knocked down the two-wheeler of the BJP worker identified as Sanjith when he was travelling with his wife and then hacked him in front of his wife. Sanjith was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.

Sanjith, who hails from Elapally, was a BJP cadre and was accused in several criminal cases. Police suspect involvement of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members in the murder. Police said four persons attacked Sanjith and political rivalry could be the motive behind the murder.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP president K Surendran accused the Kerala government and police of failing to protect the lives of the people. He said the Kerala government has been taking a soft stand towards SDPI and BJP will not tolerate such attacks. He said BJP would repay in the same coin.

"CPM is enjoying support from SDPI at several local government administrations. That is why the government is going soft on SDPI. If the government fails to intervene, we would rally the public and would organise big protests," Surendran said.