Kerala: Thieves opt for 'pick and choose' method while robbing kitchenware
Thrissur: A unique approach to thievery has emerged from Kerala's Thrissur, where CCTV footage of two thieves in a home appliances shop recently showed them carefully going through the items, even inspecting them, before putting them up in a corner to be looted. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the shop owner, Vimal, said the thieves took 'everything a house needs'.
"When we came to open the shop today (Saturday), we found many things strewn around in the shop. Then we checked in detail and had a suspicion that many things were missing. So we checked the CCTV visuals and saw two thieves selecting the items they needed and then gathering them at a corner in the shop. They then shift these items to another person outside. They have taken everything a house needs, including a glass-top gas stove, steel utensils, cooker, and everything. Around Rs 80,000 worth of goods have been stolen," the owner noted.
The footage showed the two taking things down from the racks, and based on their preferences either putting them in a pile at the corner or discarding them. After they were done, one of the miscreants is seen opening the cash drawer and taking Rs 3,000 in cash and a mobile phone. The theft took place around 1:30 am on an intervening night of Friday and Saturday. After the incident, police arrived at the spot. Fingerprint experts have extracted prints from the establishment and police have registered a case.