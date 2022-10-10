Kasaragod (Kerala): Babiya, the vegetarian crocodile, living in the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple pond at Ananthapura died on Sunday. The 75-year-old Babiya was considered a divine messenger from God to the devotees. Babiya, which has been missing for the past two days, was eventually found dead.

The news of Babiya's death has moved ardent devotees of Lord Padmanabha Swamy. Public arrived in large numbers to pay last respects to the mortal remains of the croc. Condolence messages have poured in at the temple. The crocodile was completely vegetarian and ate temple prasadam and rice offerings made by the devotees. It is believed that Babiya never hunted any other animal nor did it eat any fish in the lake.

Devotees, who rarely get a glimpse of this crocodile, considered its sighting auspicious. There is a believe that Babiya used to visit the shrine occasionally from its burrow in the lake. The video of Babiya making 'darshan' in the shrine went viral a few years ago.

During the British era, the rulers shot and killed the crocodile that was there in the lake. Babiya, the lone croc in the temple pond, is believed to have self manifested itself. No one still knows from where Babiya came. This crocodile was harmless. Earlier in 2019, there was a rumour about Babiya's death. But the temple officials clarified that it was just a wild rumour and Babiya was alive and spotted in the waters of the pond at that time.

Also Read: Rare crocodile sighting at Kerala temple goes viral

The history of Anantha Padmanabha Temple at Ananthapura is unique. The Ananthapura lake temple is believed to have been built in the 9th century in the middle of a lake. The water level in this temple does not rise even during heavy rains. There is a cave entrance on the right side of the lake and as per myths, this cave extends up to Thiruvananthapuram.

The Ananthapura temple is considered the mother temple of the famous Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. As per mythology, Lord Vishnu went to Thiruvananthapuram through this cave and lay down due to tiredness after reaching there. That was the reason why the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram has Vishnu idol in the reclining form.

The idol of god at the Kasaragod Ananthapura temple is not made out of 'panchaloha'. It is made using organic materials using a special mix called 'Kadusarkara'. The idol is made by combining sixty-four ingredients including jaggery, beeswax, coconut oil and wheat powder. The paintings on the temple walls, painted with completely natural dyes without artificial colours, still attract many tourists. These murals are believed to be over a thousand years old.