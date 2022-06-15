Pathanamthitta: A special team of 'tree doctors' have gathered in Kerala's Pathanamthitta to revive a 130-year-old sycamore from a brutal attack, after a group of unidentified vandals recently drilled holes and poured mercury into its roots. The treatment for the same is currently in the process, and Ayurveda practitioners are overseeing the process. The medicine, which is a mixture of more than 20 raw materials, was prepared by Binu Vazhoor, Gopakumar Kangazha, Nidhin Kooroppada, and Vijayakumar Ithithanam - the healers of the tree.

The ingredients for the process include four pots of soil from the tree base, sieved soil from termite mounts, milk, cow dung, rice flour, ghee, black sesame, banana, honey, and much more. While the paste has already been applied to the tree trunk, it will be wrapped up using a 20-meter-long cotton cloth, to be tied using flax fiber strings. According to information, the process will take six months, for the entire duration of which the mixture will remain tightly bound to the trunk.

Also read: Infant drowns after falling into bucket of water

Speaking to ETV Bharat, K Binu Vazhoor, one of the doctors, said, "These trees on the sides of our roads are the result of the relentless efforts of our social forestry department and other government departments. We need to protect them. Our medicine has worked earlier and we hope it works here also to revive this old tree." Before beginning the treatment, the tree doctors had removed the mercury from the holes using coconut leaf spines and cotton. Now, a team of local volunteers is taking care of the tree, ensuring that the medicine applied remains intact on the tree.