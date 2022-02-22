Eranakulam (Kerala): Police authorities investigating the brutal assault of a two-year-old girl child at Trikkakkara in Ernakulam have found that she was assaulted by her mother's sister and her male friend.

The child's mother took the child to a hospital in Pazhanganad on Sunday night, with complaints of seizures. Since her health condition was critical, the child was referred to the Kolanchery Medical College. There, doctors found injuries on the child which were not justified by the mother's explanation. Growing suspicious, the hospital authorities informed the police.

While investigating, cops found that the mother's sister and her 'husband' were missing. Eventually, the police found that he wasn't the husband of the sister but just a friend. He had taken a flat on rent in the area, claiming to be a Cyber Crime police official. Police found CCTV footage that showed the man, Antony Tijin, escaping with the sister of the mother, soon after the child was hospitalised. It is at that point that the police suspected them of having inflicted the wounds.

According to police officials, CCTV visuals show the mother carrying the child with a bandage on her head to the hospital at 8:30 pm. Even as police is trying to trace the missing sister and the man, condition of the child continues to be critical. Doctors say that the child has cerebral edema and injuries on the head, face and fractures in both hands. The child continues to be on the ventilator and authorities suspect that the child was being assaulted for several days.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the mother of the child, but she hasn't been taken into custody as of now.