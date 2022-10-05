Calicut (Kerala): A migrant labourer from Assam was allegedly killed by two of his coworkers following a clash on the Koyilandy beach in Kerala's Calicut district on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dulu Rajbongshi (28), a native of Assam. According to the police, the two suspects, identified as Manoranjan and Lakshmi, allegedly strangled Dulu to death and later dumped him in the sea. It is suspected that both the accused might have used psychotropic drugs prior to the incident.

The body of the victim was shifted to Koyilandy government hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the police nabbed the two accused and took them into custody. Further investigation is on.