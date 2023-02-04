Kozhikode: A native of Assam died after he was pushed by a fellow passenger from a running train in Vatakara of Kerala's Kozhikode district on Friday evening. The incident took place following a dispute between a native of Assam and a native of Kerala on the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express. The deceased was identified as Vivek from Assam, fell off the train at Mukkali after he was pushed by his fellow passenger, Mufadur Islam after an altercation that erupted between the two.

Vivek was severely injured as he fell onto the adjacent track. Onlookers nabbed Mufadur and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF took him into custody and he is currently being interrogated. The RPF brought Vivek's body to the mortuary of Kozhikode Medical College for post-mortem. The RPF said that both came as migrant workers and boarded the train after consuming alcohol.

In a similar incident, an army jawan died after he was pushed off a slowly moving train by a TTE (traveling ticket examiner) in November last year following a heated argument. The incident happened when the train was moving out of the Bareilly railway station on November 18. The jawan was identified as Sonu Singh of 24 Rajputana Rifles initially lost both his legs after he was pushed off the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The severely injured Sonu was taken to a military hospital. His leg was amputated, but he did not regain consciousness. TTE Kupan Bore has been absconding since the incident. Government Railway Police Inspector Ajit Pratap Singh said, "The police registered a case against TTE Kupan Bore based on the complaint lodged by the Army."