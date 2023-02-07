Calicut (Kerala): Thousands of people gathered at Kerala's Calicut beach last Sunday to set a unique record, at least in India. From a 3-year-old toddler to an 80-year-old man, all of them had one thing in common. Their last name 'Ashraf'. It was a sight to behold when 2537 Ashrafs from 14 districts assembled to showcase their unity and deliver a message against drug-free Kerala.

Later, all of the Ashrafs stood together and formed their name on the beach setting a record that was listed in Universal Records Forum (URF) for the 'Largest Same Name Gathering'. Earlier it was 'Kubroski' the Bosnian name that held the record in which 2,325 Kubroskis had participated.

Universal Records Forum certificate for the 'Largest Same Name Gathering' record

Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology, inaugurated the 'Maha Sangam' of Ashrafs which was held under the theme of 'Lahari mukt Kerala', (Drug-free Kerala). The minister said that the coming together of Ashrafs to perform philanthropic activities was interesting and also a great way to showcase unity and peace. Ashraf is an Arabic name that translates to 'most honorable one' or 'very noble' in English.

The brief story of how Ashrafs came together is also interesting. In June 2018, the first Ashraf meeting was held at the Kuttiyil Complex in Tirurangadi in the Malappuram district. In May of that year, four Ashrafs had gathered coincidentally at Tirurangadi when they all went to a tea shop. The tea shop owner was also an Ashraf. And a person who came to have tea casually asked, "Is it Ashraf Sangam?". It was at this moment that the group was formed which later translated into a committee of several hundred.