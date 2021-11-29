Kannur: The 39th Sultana of Arakkal royal family, Aadiraja Mariyumma, passed away at her residence in Kannur on Monday. She was 87.

The resistance of Arakkal family, the lone Muslim royal family in Kerala, against the Portuguese invasion has been well recorded in the history books. Arakkal family follows a matriarchal system of descent: the eldest member of the family, whether male or female, become its ruler. While male rulers are called 'Ali Rajah', female rulers are known as 'Arakkal Beevis'.

Mariyumma was given the title of Arakkal Beevi after the passing of Sultana Fathima Muthu Beevi in 2019.

Mariyumma was married to AP Allippi Elaya, who was the administrative officer of Madras Port Trust, and they have three children- one son and two daughters.