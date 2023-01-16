Wayanad (Kerala): An all-party-meeting held here on Monday, following the rise in number of man-animal conflicts in the hilly forest district of Kerala, decided that there should be an increase in the compensation paid to the victims of such attacks. After the meeting, Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran said only the state cabinet can take a final decision on increasing the compensation to the animal attack victims.

"The recommendation of the all-party-meeting in this regard will be submitted before the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister," Saseendran said.He also said that it is believed that animals were venturing into human settlements as the wildlife population has increased in Kerala forests.

"If we capture the excess animals, then comes the issue of what to do with such animals. The all-party meeting discussed arranging facilities for the same. Senior forest officials have been entrusted to look into the possibilities of rehabilitation and conservation of animals," Saseendran said. He said he has entrusted senior Forest department officials to submit a report on the possibility of rehabilitation and conservation of these animals.

Meanwhile, the family of Thomas (50), who had lost his life in a tiger attack on January 12, alleged that the medical college authorities failed to provide proper treatment to him. His daughter, Sona, sobbed uncontrollably when she met the minister at her house and said that "good doctors or nurses were not available" at the hospital when her father was taken there.

State Health Minister Veena George said she has sought a report from the district and medical college officials with regard to the allegations raised by the family of Thomas. On January 14, the Forest officials here captured a tiger that was suspected to have attacked and killed the farmer at Mananthavady recently.

The team found the big cat in a plantain farm based on information provided by the locals and tranquilised the beast after a difficult effort stretching for many hours, a senior forest official said. The tiger is said to be around 10-years-old. The government has also decided to conduct a scientific study into the carrying capacity of wildlife in the forest.

Thomas was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Kalpetta for better medical care, but succumbed to his wounds on Thursday evening. Villagers alleged that the big cat had been lurking around the thickly populated village for quite some time, creating panic among the local residents. (PTI)