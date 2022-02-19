Ernakulam (Kerala): Despite getting an anticipatory bail recently, noted Malayalam actor Dileep's fate hangs in balance as the Kerala High Court's hearing on the alleged sexual assault of his co-actor five years ago, scheduled on Monday, draws near.

The court is hearing the case related to the alleged sexual assault of Dileep's co-actor in 2017 in her car in Kochi. While Dileep is the eighth accused in the sexual assault case, fresh trouble began for him later when a fresh case was registered against him for allegedly threatening the Crime Branch investigating officer Baiju Paulose, who is investigating the sexual assault case.

However Dileep managed an anticipatory bail in the second case from Kerala High Court earlier this month even as the Kerala Crime Branch is carrying out a forensic examination of three mobile phones used by Dileep and his aides. Before the anticipatory bail, the actor had spent nearly two months in jail. On Friday, Dileep approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the second FIR against him. But the victim filed a parallel petition in the High Court the same day urging the court to hear her plea as well.

The court after hearing the pleas, adjourned the case to Monday, February 21. Pertinently, in the charge sheet related to the alleged sexual assault, police had included gang rape among other criminal offenses against all the accused including the actor. Director-General of Prosecution had termed this case as “previously unheard brutality” in the court.

