Pathanamthitta: A vehicle to catch hold of people who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Alco Scan Van, has started its operations in Kerala. In Pathanamthitta, District Police Superintendent Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan flagged off the vehicle.

Such vehicles will be operating in every district of Kerala. The advantage of this vehicle is that it can detect people under the influence of Ganja or any synthetic drugs through testing saliva. To detect alcohol usage, breath analyzers are also available in the vehicle. The advantage of the vehicle is that the suspects need not be taken to the hospital for a blood test to prove the drug abuse. The results will be made available from the vehicle within minutes.

Specially trained policemen are deployed in the vehicle to carry out such tests. At present, policemen have been checking drunken driving cases only and many who drive vehicles after consuming ganja or synthetic drugs escape the police scrutiny.

The Kerala government has started a stringent drive against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They have also started a state-wide awareness campaign against drug abuse.