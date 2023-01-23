Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): An Air India Express Flight, which took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport here, landed back within an hour of taking off due to a technical snag, according to a spokesman of Air India.

There were 105 passengers onboard the Express Flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat that experienced the technical issue in FMS (flight management system) today. The flight took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am, said the Air India Express Spox.