Malappuram: In a joint operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Air Customs Intelligence wing seized 2.4 kilograms of smuggled gold from an Air India Express cabin crew in Kozhikode International Airport on Wednesday. The team arrested the 30-year-old cabin crew, Shahana, a Malappuram native.

Shahana landed at Kozhikode International Airport from Sharjah on Air India Express flight. Officials said Shahana used sanitary napkins to hide the gold inside her undergarments. Based on a tip-off, the intelligence agencies intercepted the cabin crew and seized the gold.

