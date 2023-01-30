Calicut (Kerala): Old age is usually riddled with diseases, anxiety, and loss of interest in life. But for a 90-year-old woman from Kerala's Calicut district age is not a cause of concern but a reason for celebration and that too in a unique way. The death of her five children, severe heart blockage, and family situation hampering her childhood passion failed to dampen her spirit.

Meet Ammalukkutti Amma, a resident of Kommeri in the Calicut district. At 90 years of age, she is not worried about her ill health nor is she brooding over the prospect of death. Instead, she is celebrating her age by bringing back the sweet days of her childhood by drawing pictures of those days.

She seeks to fondly recall her childhood days not only with her paintings but also with the pencils and crayons which she uses. They belong to her grandchildren. She also uses cosmetics such as eyeliner for her paintings.

The walls of her house are full of amateurish but joyous drawings of deities, flowers, birds, and children. However, life has not always been very kind to her. She has to bear the loss of five out of her 10 children. Even her passion for painting took a hit after she suffered a heart blockage six months ago, For months, her ill health did not allow her to indulge in her passion as much as he wanted to.

But that did not dampen her spirit. As soon as she recovered Ammalukkutti was back doing what she loves most. Speaking to ETV Bharat Ammalukkutti said that painting was her childhood passion but due to certain family reasons should not pursue it.

" But then the situation changed and after recovering from heart blockage I started drawing again. Nothing makes me happier and as for age why bother about something which is not in my hands," said Ammalukkutti.