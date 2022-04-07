Ernakulam (Kerala): Actor, director and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who was put on a ventilator after heart surgery around a week ago, has shown slight improvement in his health condition and is responding to medication, hospital officials said. Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly a week ago due to a heart-related disease.

In the angiogram test, it was revealed that the 66-year-old actor was suffering from triple vessel disease, following which he underwent bypass surgery, according to sources close to his family. After the surgery, he was put on a ventilator for three days and later developed an infection following which he was again put on ventilator.

Sreenivasan had undergone a bypass surgery last Thursday after an angiogram revealed a blockage in his blood flow.