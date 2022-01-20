Ernakulam: The investigation team has submitted a reinvestigation progress report at the trial court in the actor abduction and rape case. The court has also decided the dates on which the five witnesses would be reexamined as per the High Court direction.

The court also postponed the petition of actor Dileep, asking the court to direct the investigation team to hand over the video clippings of the sexual assault on the actor to the court. This petition would be considered on January 25. Court also has reserved orders on a petition by the investigation, seeking to interrogate Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actor abduction and rape case, inside the prison based on the new revelations by Dileep's friend Balachandrakumar.

So the court would re-examine five new witnesses and three existing witnesses based on the direction from the High Court. High Court had asked the trial court to complete this re-examination within 10 days.