Idukki (Kerala): How much time does one need to build a plane? Ask Prince Bhuvanachandran, a native of Ramakkal Medu and he would say just 8 hours. Prince has made a non-functional replica of an airplane, 12 feet long and 11 feet wide, just within 8 hours, using iron and plastic buckets, and metal sheets.

Prince built this plane at the request of Nedumkandam UP school authorities, who wanted to install a replica of an aeroplane in the school park. Prince was more than willing and built this wonderful-looking replica in just 8 hours. He has used bicycle and two-wheeler tyres for the plane that can be rolled from one area to another.

Prince Bhuvanachandran is quite known for his skills in the craft as he had earlier made replicas of several huge machineries including windmills.