Thiruvananthapuram: Ninety seven Malayali students have been evacuated from the war-hit Ukraine so far and brought back to the country through 'Operation Ganga'. Three of them have arrived at the Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday morning while 12 reached Kerala on Monday and 82 people reached on Sunday.

They were moved from Ukraine to the border countries of Romania and Hungary and from there they flew back to Delhi and Mumbai.

There were around 3,493 people in Ukraine registered with NORKA, The Agency for the Welfare of Expatriate Community. Their information was passed on to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. The Kerala government ensured proper arrangements for the returnees in Mumbai and Delhi airports completely free of cost. The state government assured more aid for the Malayali students returning in the upcoming days.

