Alappuzha (Kerala): At least 5 youths were killed in an accident after their car collided with a lorry that was going towards Thiruvananthapuram near Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district in Kerala. Four of them died on spot while the fifth person succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital. The incident happened late at night on the national highway, the Ambalappuzha Police said.