Kochi (Kerala): Police have arrested 24 migrant workers on Sunday in connection with the attack on the police here in Kizhakkambalam. While 18 workers were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of the Circle Inspector, six were charged with destruction of police vehicles.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the police went to quell a clash that had erupted among the workers at the labour accommodation of Kitex company during Christmas celebrations.

Five policemen, including Kunnathunadu Circle Inspector Shajan, were injured in the violence. The workers had also set two police jeeps on fire.

Police have asked the district collector to make necessary arrangements as there would be further arrests.

Following the attack on the police team, a large number of police led by Aluva Rural SP Karthik reached the spot and had taken over 150 migrant labourers into custody.

A large police contingent was also deployed in Kizhakkambalam following the attack on the police team.

