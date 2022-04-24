Palakkad: In a tragic incident, a minor (16) and a youth succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital in Ernakulam. Earlier, the youth, Balasubramaniam (23) had invited a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of a birthday party and set the house on fire. The incident happened at Kollengode in Palakkad at 7 am Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the other family members including the younger brother and mother who were in the house at the time of the incident have sustained injuries. The two deceased were initially admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

The locals said the youth and the girl have been in love for a long time and their families opposed their relationship. However, the mother said that he did not say anything about his relationship with the girl.

