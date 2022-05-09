Kochi: The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Monday sent a fresh notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 actress assault case asking her to appear before it for interrogation. Kavya Madhavan is a witness in the case and she is the wife of the eighth accused actor Dileep in the case. Police asked her to appear today at 11 am. The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

ANI