Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala state government has initiated strong action against the teaching and non-teaching staff who have not taken the Covid vaccine yet. The Education Minister V Sivankutty today released the list of teaching and non-teaching staff who have not completed their vaccine formalities.

The Minister said, "The government is considerate towards those who have not taken the vaccine on medical grounds but they should produce the medical certificate to support their claims. All others who are not vaccinated yet would be allowed into the schools with an RT-PCR negative test and they will have to produce a new certificate every week."

The remaining, who are still unwilling to take the jabs, should go on loss-of-pay, Sivankutty said.

As per the government list, there are 1707 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kerala who have not taken the vaccine yet. The largest number of them are in Malappuram(201) and Wayanad is the lowest(29).

The Minister said, "The names of the teachers and non-teaching staff are not disclosed today but action against them will be taken if they don't comply with order."

Minister said the government was giving prime importance to the safety of the children and all efforts are in line to ensure their safety.

He said all the government school students would attend schools wearing the uniform from December 13. Schools for special children would reopen on December 8.