Kasaragod: Four tyres from Scooty bikes, two car seats, the steering column from a Tata Ace vehicle, and a bike engine were the raw materials that the 17-year-old Irfan used to build a buggy of his own. Irfan, a native of Neeleswaram, Kasaragod, had to spend Rs. 16,000 to build this buggy, which he says could speed up to 55 km/hour and it is riding very smoothly.

Irfan loves vehicles and had planned first to make a small car using iron pipes. When his relative Isham also joined his mission, Irfan decided to build a bigger car. They encountered many problems as the work progressed. But Irfan's passion helped him overcome all the hurdles and build his buggy in just 20 days.

When Irfan started driving his buggy on the road next to his house, locals also came to know about this boy's talent. Many are now coming to his house to see the buggy and to congratulate him.

As fuel prices are on an upward spiral, Irfan's next dream is to build an electric car. His parents Kareem and Shareefa are giving full support to Irfan's engineering attempts.