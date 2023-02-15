17 RSS activists booked for vandalising police post at temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : The RSS activists vandalized the aid post temporarily constructed by the police to prevent possible clashes during the Vellayani temple festival in Thiruvananthapuram here in Kerala, police sources said. A purported video has also surfaced in this connection. The incident took place at eight o'clock on Tuesday night, which was the first day of the traditional Vellayani temple festival.

The Nemam police said that a case has been registered against 17 people in the incident. The culprits have been identified with the help of the CCTV camera footage. Investigation is still going on to book all those involved in the sabotage. It was only due to the possibility of conflict that the Nemam police constructed a special police rest center near the festival committee office, they said.

However, the RSS workers who have been opposing the police post initially came with a demand to demolish the tent. The saffron activists said that it is not possible to build a special rest center for the police and that it should be demolished immediately. Recently, the problem arose in connection with the hanging of saffron flags on the temple premises.

Some devotees had questioned BJP-RSS workers tying the saffron flags despite the Collector's order not to hoist party flags on the temple premises. On that day too, senior police officers reached the spot and demanded the removal of the saffron flags. But it has not been removed yet. The police informed that action will be taken against the culprits after taking an order from the court.

Also Read : 'We are not at war': Muslim leaders keen on continuing dialogue with RSS