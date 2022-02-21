Alappuzha: Ferraris and Lamborghinis may be a distant dream for 15-year-old Agnivesh, a student of Kalavoor Government Higher Secondary School in Kerala's Alappuzha district, but he certainly has not given up on it: visibly apparent from his decision to build a close replica for himself.

Agnivesh, the resident of Valavanad, a sleepy village in Alappuzha, has always been keen on owning a racing car and has become somewhat of a local celebrity as crowds throng his home, eager to take in a glimpse of his very own mean machine.

Having learned the nitty-gritty of vehicle-making on YouTube, all parts for Agnivesh's car have been locally sourced. With a 100 cc engine powering his three-wheeled automobile, the car gives a mileage of 35 kilometers/liter and can so far be used for traveling by one person.

The teenager, as per information, used the engine of his father's scooter, himself carrying out everything else: fitting, assembling, and welding.

Agnivesh has earlier built vehicles, with the current one being his third. His earlier creations were for farm usage.