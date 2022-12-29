Sargalaya Craft Village in Iringal near Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Handicrafts from artisans of various countries, the portraits of their life and culture are on display at the Sargalaya Craft Village in Iringal near Kozhikode. The 10th International Crafts Fair has exhibits from countries like Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and many more. Apart from the international handicraft exhibits, artisans from more than 20 states in India are also displaying their crafts at the fair. More than 500 artisans taking part in the fair, which began on December 22.

