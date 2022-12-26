Belagavi (Karnataka): In a horrific incident, two youngsters playing kabaddi were stabbed to death in Shindolli village in Belagavi. The deceased was playing a day and night kabaddi match when they were stabbed to death by some unknown miscreants. Official sources said, "The deceased have been identified as Girisha Nagannavar (22) and Basavaraj Belgaonkar (22), both residents of Shindolli village. The duo was playing a day and night kabaddi match organised in the village at the government school ground." Sources further said, "Some unknown miscreants entered the ground during the game. A heated argument started when the duo objected to it. The argument ended in tragedy as the unknown miscreants stabbed the duo to death."

On receiving the information, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), along with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and other police personnel reached the spot. DCP Ravindra Gadadi and ACP Narayan Baramani inspected the site of the incident and said, "The bodies of the deceased were sent to Bhavnagar Institute of Medical Science (BIMS) Hospital." Police said, "As a precautionary measure, a Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP) contingent has been deployed on the hospital premises. A case has been registered at APMC police station and a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused."