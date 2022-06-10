Sirsi(Karnataka): A young woman from Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka entered the "India Book of Record" by carving the national anthem in Hindi on a leaf in a single day.

Thrupthi Manjunatha Naika of Hosamanju village near Bilagi in Siddapur of Uttara Kannada District, who hails from a rural farmer family, has entered the India Book of Record with her crafty work. She wrote the National Anthem on a leaf at 'Leaf Art on May 19, 2022,' and received a certificate from the awards panel recently. According to sources, she is studying in the second year of B.Ed at Bada Shivaji College of Education, Karawara.

Also Read: Telangana girl Malavath Purna climbs 7 Mountains on 7 Continents

"Leaf art is unique among art forms. As the name suggests, it is an art which we create using leaves. The rest of the leaf part is cut out, leaving the picture which we want. I am happy that my name has entered the India Book of Record in that difficult art form. I have chosen the teaching profession. I want to achieve more in leaf art. Whoever comes and asks to learn I will teach them. My desire is that this art should become more prevalent," said Thrupthi Manjunatha Naika.