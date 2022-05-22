Udupi: In yet another shocking incident, charred bodies of a young couple were discovered inside a car in the Udupi district of Karnataka. Police have identified the deceased couple as Yashwanth and Jyothi, both aged 23.

Police sources revealed that the couple had reportedly sent a message to their parent in which they said that "they were ending their lives". Preliminary inquiries suggested that it might be a case of suicide but cops are investigating further to ascertain the actual cause of death.

According to cops, the two lived in Bengaluru's RT Nagar neighborhood. Local residents discovered the flaming automobile at about 3 am. The corpses of a young man and lady were found when the police arrived at the scene.

A missing person report was filed three days ago at Bengaluru's Hebbal police station. The deceased victims had rented the automobile from Hussain on May 21, according to the police.

The fire entirely destroyed the vehicle. On May 18, the couple departed from their respective residences. Jyothi had told her parents she was going to an interview, while Yashwanth had told his parents he was going to attend classes.

(With agency inputs)

