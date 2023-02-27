Shivamogga (Karnataka) : Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP senior leader B S Yeddiyurappa turned 80 today. As party workers and followers insisted on cutting a cake, celebrations of BSY's birthday were held on Sunday. To make the day memorable, Yeddyurappa's followers made sure that he cut an 80 kg birthday cake brought by activists from Bhadravati taluk.

The jumbo birthday cake cutting was held at Yeddiyurappa's residence in Vinobanagar, Shivamogga. On this occasion, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, MP BY Raghavendra, BJP State Vice President B Vijayendra and other leaders were present. Party workers including leaders of various organizations paid tribute to B S Yeddyurappa by wishing him on his birthday.

Since yesterday morning, many fans and leaders have been meeting Yeddyurappa and extending birthday wishes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga Airport on the day of his birthday today. Prime Minister will officiate the ground-breaking and foundation-laying of works of other projects along with the airport inauguration.

Terming it an unforgettable day and moment in his life, Yeddiyurappa said it is a pleasure that Prime Minister Modi is inaugurating the airport on his birthday. BJP workers should come and participate in the program, he said.