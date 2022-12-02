Mysore: A young woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Narseepur taluk of Karnataka'a Mysore district on Thursday, officials said. The victim has been identified as Meghna (22) of S Kebbehundi village of T Narseepur taluk. She was attacked by the leopard in the backyard of her house. The young lady was admitted to T Narseepur Public Hospital where she died.

Also read: Youth mauled, killed by leopard near temple in Karnataka's Mysore district

The incident has caused panic in the area. The local MLA visited the spot and condoled the woman's death. The MLA sat on a dharna with the protestors on the spot and insisted that the district collector and the minister in charge of the district should visit the place. DySP Govindaraju, PSI Tirumalesh Dr. Bharti, Dr. Revanna and others were present on the spot.

Authorities have announced Rs 7.5 lakh compensation to the family of the victim, Mysore circle forest officer Malathi Priya said. He further said orders have been issued to shoot the leopard. The attack comes a month after a young man was mauled to death by the big cat near a temple at Mallappa hill in Karnataka's Mysore district.